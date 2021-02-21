Baby Navy Brooke Bowles went to be with Jesus on February 21, 2021. Although we only held you for a short time, you will always be in our hearts.

Those that are left and are grieving the loss of Navy include her parents, Joshua and Haley Holman Bowles; brothers, Shepherd and Sutton Bowles; grandparents, Tim and Carol Holman of Hiddenite, and Angie and Louis Payne of Stony Point; great-grandparents, Betty Jo Starnes of Hiddenite, and Pearlie “Bugsy” Kerley of Taylorsville; uncle, Justin and Kellie Bowles; cousins, Levi and Reid Bowles; along with many other loving friends and family members.

A private graveside service will be conducted Wednesday in the Hiddenite cemetery.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.