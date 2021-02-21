Betty Louise Dyson Cline, 79, of Conover, passed away February 21, 2021.

She was born to the late John Henry (Ruth) Dyson and Ruby Mitchell (JD Goble) on September 11, 1941. Betty enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking, and her grandkids most of all. She attended Oxford Baptist Church in Conover.

Along with her parents, those preceding her in death are her husband of 32 years, Kenneth Cline; daughter, Dollie Ann Cline; and three brothers, Clifford Dyson, Eugen Dyson, and Billy Dyson.

Those left to cherish her memories include a daughter, Judy (Duard) Meadows; four grandchildren, Bryan (Tonya) Blackwelder, Crystal (Derrick) Pennell, Billy (Josie) and Emily Cline of the home; two brothers, Larry (Norma) Dyson and Roger (Debbie) Dyson; and five great-grandchildren, Bryton Blackwelder, Aaron Cline, Logan Cline, Bella Pennell, and Luke Cline.

Mrs. Cline’s body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Service chapel, at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Kyle Chapman and Dr. Joel Inman officiating. Graveside will be conducted Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover.

Pallbearers will be: Cody “Bubba” Dyson, Cody Lambert, Brandon Moses, William Hefner, Jimmy Belton, and Brooks Dyson.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Shane Jones and Ryan Price.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organization of your choice.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.