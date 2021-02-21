February 23, 2021

Irene Marie Olson Shedrow

| | 0

Irene Marie Olson Shedrow, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away February 21, 2021.

She was born to the late Guy Olson and Fern Irene Hahn Megge-Smith on February 12, 1943. Ms. Irene was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Irene include two daughters, Angela Sanders and Jackie Shedrow; brothers, Frank and Fred LaLone; and a sister, Donna Gothe.

There will be no formal arrangements at this time. Inurnment will be with the family until later buried in Indiana.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

