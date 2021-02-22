Alex teen wanted, suspect in double murder

An Alexander County teenager is wanted by police in a nearby county, as it is believed the teen killed two men and injured a third person over the weekend.

On February 18, 2021, at 11:45 p.m., the Gaston County Police 911 Center received a report of a shooting at Lowery Wood Road and Lewis Farm Road. Upon arrival, officers found two deceased men, Robert Lucas (Luke) Gibby, age 22, and Adam Kale Wood, age 19, near the intersection, according to a press release from the department.

Approximately two hours later, another male, Todd Payton Lee Waggoner, 21 years old, entered Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem with non-life threatening injuries. Waggoner is reported to have been at the scene earlier in the night.

Through an on-going investigation, a suspect has been identified. Warrants have been obtained for two counts of First Degree Murder and 1 count of Attempted First Degree Murder on: Michael Shane Barnes, age 19 of Taylorsville, NC, W/M, born 02/20/2002, 5’ 8” tall, with sandy hair and blue eyes.

Barnes is considered armed and dangerous. The public is cautioned not to interact with Barnes. Instead, they are encouraged to call 911.

The Gaston County Police ask anyone with information about this investigation to contact Gaston County Police Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320. Information can also be provided through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A monetary reward is available for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Barnes.

This is an on-going investigation.