Connie “Goo” Mack Chapman, 85, of Stony Point, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Iredell Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born Monday, September 2, 1935, in Alexander County, to the late Dave Chapman and Reba Mays Chapman. Goo was a member of Stony Point Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. He was employed by Paladin Furniture up until his death.

In addition to his parents, Goo was preceded in death by his son, Rickey Alan Chapman, and three brothers, Archie, Richard and Bill Chapman.

Goo leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 55 years, Genive “Dimp” Hoke Chapman of the home; three grandchildren, Coty Alan Chapman, Casey Mack Chapman, and Savanah Greene Prevette, all of Stony Point; two brothers, “Joe” Chapman and Clyde “Toe Babe” Chapman, both of Stony Point; three sisters, Jean Lamberth, Judy “Teach” Payne and husband Phil, both of Stony Point, and Marie Timberlake and husband Ed of Tennessee; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Stony Point Tabernacle Baptist Church. Rev. Wes Hammer and Rev. James Smith will officiate. There will be no formal visitation. All CDC Covid-19 guidelines will be observed.

Memorials may be given to the Stony Point Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund, 191 Sipe Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

