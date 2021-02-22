Margaret Rebecca Robinson Barker, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at her home.

She was born on September 17, 1934, in Crocketts Bluff, Arkansas, to the late Crawford Robinson and Victoria Carter Stigger, as well as stepmother, Blondell Ross Robinson. Margaret was a member of Love & Unity Resurrection Assembly.

Those left to cherish the memories of Margaret include three daughters, Floretha Davis of Gaffney, South Carolina, Renea Patterson of Fort Worth, Texas, and Vanessa Hunt of Newton; two sons, Rodney Barker of Winston-Salem, and Avery Barker of Statesville; three brothers, Crawford Robinson, Jr., Joseph Robinson, and George C. Robinson; and three sisters, Mattie White, Susie Robinson, and Flavelia Stigger.

Margaret’s body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, February 25 and Friday, February 26, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, February 27, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A private service will be conducted at Love & Unity Resurrection Assembly. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy. 90 East. Pastor James Laura will officiate.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital @ 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.