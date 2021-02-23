| logout
BBQ chicken meal to assist firefighter
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Drive-Thru BBQ Chicken Fundraiser to benefit Firefighter Isaac McCurdy, a cancer survivor, on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
The chicken will cost $8.00 per plate and includes BBQ Chicken, Baked Beans, Slaw, Roll, and a Brownie. Meals are drive-thru pick op ONLY on March 6, from 1:00 pm until sold out.
Proceeds will go to help with Isaac McCurdy’s medical expenses. The location is Stony Point Fire Dept. Station 1, 501 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.
For more information, call 704-585-2519.