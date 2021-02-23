Teachers may receive vaccine March 3

The state’s vaccine distribution plan allows educators and child care workers to begin getting vaccinated on February 24. Due to limited vaccine supply and a waiting list for those ages 65+, the Alexander County Health Department is tentatively planning an all-day vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 3, for teachers, according to county staff.

The Health Department has reported that there have been 81 deaths associated with COVID-19. The NC Dept. of Health and Human Services dashboard shows that Alexander County has a cumulative total of 3,856 confirmed cases, with 206 cases in the last 14 days and 89 cases in the last 7 days.

The state has again designated Alexander County as a “red/critical” county in the County Alert System (see graph). The NCDHHS dashboard shows the county’s rate of test positivity is only 7.5 percent while the state rate is 6.1 percent.

Alexander County Health Department received 800 doses of vaccine this week, which includes the 300 doses that were delayed last week and the 500 doses that were scheduled for this week. Vaccinations are being administered this week at the health department and senior center. Staff continues to schedule appointments based on vaccine availability. Citizens can submit their contact information via the hotline at 828-352-7724 or online at www.alexandercountync.gov/covid. Those who submitted information on January 20 or earlier, and have not been vaccinated in another location, should resubmit their contact information.