WAMS dismissing students early Feb. 23 By Editor | February 23, 2021 | 0 West Alexander Middle School will be dismissing students at noon today (February 23, 2021) due to a waterline break in the area, according to a school system announcement on Twitter. The City of Hickory is working to repair the waterline. Posted in Breaking News, News