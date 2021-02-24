Dorothy Ann Coleman Neal, 78, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born Friday, October 23, 1942, in Caldwell County, to the late John Coleman and Geneva Jolley Coleman Ellis.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Elvert Lee Neal of the home, and a son, John Kevin Neal of Statesville.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Neal home with family and invited friends.

