William James (Jimmy) Griffin, Jr., 59, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

Born December 28, 1961 in Toms River, New Jersey, he is the son of Linda Fox Harding and the late William James Griffin, Sr.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Norman Bowman.

A member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Jimmy graduated from Hickory High School in 1980. He had retired after 35 years from his business, Jim’s Maintenance, and still owned J.G. Properties.

He was a member of the Hickory Elks Lodge and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and going to the beach, but his main joy was spending time with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Christa Bowman Griffin of the home; mother, Linda Fox Harding of Bethlehem; mother-in-law, Martha Bowman of Bethlehem; step-sisters, Judy Combs Benfield of Hickory, and Chantae Johnson and husband Phillip of Crossnore; step-brother, Ned Combs and wife Nancy of Hickory; two brothers-in-law, Neil Bowman of Bethlehem and fiancée Dawn Dellinger, and Todd Bowman of Bethlehem; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Neil Bowman and Pastor Dale Bost officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Griffin Family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.