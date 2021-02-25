On February 25, 2021 at 11:42 a.m., Heaven gained another Angel, Mrs. Helen Josephine Kale Deal, 90, of Wayside Church Road, Taylorsville. She passed away peacefully at Catawba Valley Medical Center with family by her side.

Mrs. Deal was born September 12, 1930, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Floyd Kale and Daisy Elizabeth Setzer Kale.

She worked as in interior decorator for Rhodes Furniture. She also was a District Sales Representative for Sarah Coventry Jewelry. She was co-owner with her late husband, Dave Deal, of Western Auto, and Deals Tru-Value Hardware Store in Taylorsville.

She loved tending to her flowers and plants, keeping an orderly and clean house, and enjoyed spending her time at the river. She had an eye for fashion and loved shopping! Helen and her late husband, Dave, enjoyed dancing and traveling to Pigeon Forge and Myrtle Beach. She was a good friend and an open ear to anyone who needed to talk. She took pride in and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Dave Deal.

Those left to cherish her memory include, a daughter, Ronda Deal of Taylorsville; a son, Rodney Deal and wife Carolyn of Nashville, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Jessica Deal, Stephanie Howell, and Tiffany Howard; and three great-grandchildren, Zayla Howard, Kaydence Howell, and Isaiah Howell.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catawba Memorial Gardens. The body will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The family will not be present during the viewing due to Covid. The family also requests for those attending all services to please wear a mask for others’ safety and wellbeing.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

