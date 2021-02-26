Accident claims man at Dusty Ridge

A Granite Falls man has died following an accident at one of the boat landings on Lake Hickory, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9:18 a.m., the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 call pertaining to an individual trapped under a vehicle at the Dusty Ridge Boating Access dock. Alexander County Rescue, Wittenberg Fire Department, and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered Michael Hedrick, age 44 of Granite Falls, deceased. Alexander County investigators, NC State Highway Patrol, and NC Wildlife Resources Commission officers responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

After further investigation, it was found that the victim was having trouble with his vehicle’s transmission and, while attempting to determine the problem, the vehicle rolled backwards, trapping the victim underneath his vehicle.

It was determined the incident was accidental and there was no foul play.

Sheriff Chris Bowman would like to express his condolences to the family of the victim and encourages the community to remember this family in their thoughts and prayers.