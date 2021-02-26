Ellen Cleo Harrington Childers, 88, of Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, February 26, 2021.

Ellen was born on April 9, 1932, in Alexander County, to the late Fred and Beaulah Queen Harrington.

Ellen was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she was active in the choir, worked in missions, and was also very active in the Southern Baptist Association.

During her working career, she worked 30 years for Beneficial Finance in Cleveland, Ohio. Ellen enjoyed cooking, working with her flowers, and being a mother to all her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Childers was preceded in death by her husband, Ray J. Childers; two infant brothers; brother, Raymond Harrington (Bernice); sister, Evelyn Mullis; half-sister, Daphne Bowman; brother-in-law, Blake Davidson; and sister-in-law, Betty Harrington.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Childers include two brothers, Robert Harrington and Elbert Harrington (Shirley); sister, Suma Davidson; special friends; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Childers’ body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mrs. Childers will lie-in-state at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church an hour prior to the service and the service will be conducted at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. The service can be listened to in the parking lot on 90.1 FM. Rev. Chris Goforth and Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church General Fund at 31 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

