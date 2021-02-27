David Earl Clarke Sr. passed away at his residence February 27, 2021.

He was born to the late Neil Clarke and Leota Nina Holt Truax in Ischua, New York on December 25, 1936. During his working career, he worked as a welder in Dresser-Rand, New York. David was a Christian.

Those left to cherish the memories of David are five daughters, Deborah O’Connell, Dawn Chestnut, Mary Tucker, Martha Clarke, and Faith Buchanan; a son, Matthew Clarke; four brothers, Clair Slawson, Carl Slawson, Norman Buchanan, and Paul Truax; and a sister, Jean Beckhorn.

A family-oriented service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

