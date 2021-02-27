Hazel Lail Hubbard, “Mother Hubbard,” 84, died peacefully on February 27, 2021. She was a native of Bethlehem, daughter of Curvie Pink Lail and Carrie Laura Flowers Lail.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Ted Hubbard; sisters, Ethlyn Bass, Vesta Goodwin, Christine Lail, and Jeannette Gilbert; and brothers, James Ray, Clarence, Clyde, Royd, and Frank.

Mrs. Hubbard was a graduate of Taylorsville High School, Class of 1956. She was the owner and operator of Mother Hubbard’s Nursery for 32 years. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, where she taught the Frances Bumgardner Class for many years. She served on various church committees and was a faithful member of the Thursday evening Disciple Bible Study.

She is survived by her children, Rev. Laura Auten (Jeff) of Albemarle, Brad Hubbard (Twinkle) of Beacon, New York, and Rev. Susan Ewing (Curt) of Clemmons; three grandchildren, Hank Ewing, Ezra Hubbard, and Caroline Ewing; a brother, Jack Lail (Betty) of Asheboro; two sisters-in-law, Colleen McDuffie and Margery Hubbard of Taylorsville; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and many children who grew up at her Nursery, ate at her table, and found a place on her lap.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, at 1 p.m., at Pisgah Cemetery in the Bethlehem Community. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on the Alexander Funeral Service Facebook Page. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Mount Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 NC Hwy. 127, Hickory, NC 28601; or the Alexander County Partnership for Children, PO Box 1661, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions will apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

