William “Bill” Claude Link, 59, of Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.

He was born Sunday, February 4, 1962, in Iredell County, to the late Voyd Willie Link and Claudine Estes Link.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Lisa Wood Link of the home, and a son, William “BJ” Claude Link Jr. of Hiddenite.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Chapman Funeral Home.