Wyenne Winecoff Duncan, 81, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. “Bob” Duncan, and a sister, Christine Caldwell of Concord.

She was born on October 13, 1939, in Concord, to the late Marvin and Viola Irvin Winecoff. She was a lifelong educator and served as assistant principal at Alexander Central High School and East Alexander Junior High School.

She was a member of the Brushy Mountain Quilters’ Guild, Delta Kappa Gamma sorority, and a number of book and bridge clubs over the years. In her retirement, Mrs. Duncan enjoyed quilting and traveling around the United States and the United Kingdom with her husband, Bob.

Survivors include her son, Robert and wife Beth of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Gavin and Griffin Duncan; her niece, Susie Caldwell of Pine Lake, Georgia; and her sister, Sybil Barnhardt, and nephew, Dennis Barnhardt of Concord.

The body will lie-in-state at Adams Funeral Home, in Taylorsville, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021. A funeral service will be conducted at Adams Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Joel Simpson, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Taylorsville, will officiate. Condolences may be sent to the Duncan Family at www.adamsfunerals.com.

The family will receive friends at the home of her son, Robert, at 298 Airport Rd., Taylorsville. Due to COVID, visitors are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echard Ln., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

