Claudette Stilwell Huffman, 71 , of Claremont, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 8, 1949, in Catawba County, to the late Claude Hampton Stilwell and Dorothy Hefner Cockerham. Claudette was a member of Tri-City Baptist Church, in Conover, and was employed in the furniture industry.

She enjoyed shopping, traveling, going out to eat, monthly outings with the “Red Hats,” relaxing in the recliner while watching t.v., and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Carroll Glenn “Orangie”Huffman, and a sister, Susan Fair.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Mona Hefner and husband Barron of Conover, Mia Hensley and husband Mark of Taylorsville; half-brother, Ritchie Cockerham of Elkin; half-sisters, Mitzi Billings of Elkin, and Christal Cockerham of Elkin; grandchildren, Brandon Sigmon, Luke Hensley, Jenna Hensley, and Noah Hefner; and many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service to celebrate Claudette’s life will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, PO Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

Condolences may be sent to the Huffman Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Huffman Family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.