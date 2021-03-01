Kenneth “Speck” Ray Sipes Sr., 87, of Statesville, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Accordius Health of Statesville.

He was born Friday, May 26, 1933, in Iredell County, to the late James Walter Sipes and Winnie Faye Miller Sipes.

Ken is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Yoder Sipes of the home; and four sons, Kenneth Ray Sipes Jr. of Sherrills Ford, Michael Lynn Sipes, Thomas Andrew Sipes, and James Monroe Sipes, all of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Ann Tavenner will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home. CDC Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed.

