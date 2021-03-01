Peoples Drug receives 200 doses of vaccine



Peoples Drug Store in Taylorsville is now approved to be a COVID-19 vaccination site by health authorities. Store staff are currently scheduling appointments to distribute 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine to local residents. This shipment was originally intended to have been 100 doses, but was increased to 200.

Those eligible for vaccine may call Peoples Drug at 828-632-2271 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

The vaccinations will begin Wednesday, March 3, and continue into Thursday, March 4.

Owner Phil Icard said he will apply for more doses in the near future and hopes to schedule another vaccination session soon.