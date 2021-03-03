LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALEXANDER COUNTY

COURTHOUSE PARK PHASE 1 IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed bids for the project entitled Courthouse Park Phase 1 Improvements will be received by Alexander County until 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Alexander County Government Offices located at 151 West Main Avenue, Suite 1, Taylorsville, North Carolina. At said place and time, all Bids that have been duly received, will be publicly opened and read aloud.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the project site at 131 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, North Carolina. Interested parties are encouraged to attend this meeting to review the plans, ask for additional information or clarification, and to visit the project site.

THE PROJECT GENERALLY CONSISTS OF: Grading and construction of a covered event stage, concrete sidewalks, parking lot modifications, and adding restrooms to an existing storage building.

The Bidding Documents for the project may be examined at the following locations during normal business hours:

Alexander County

Government Offices 151 West Main Avenue

McGill Associates, PA www.mcgillbidline.com

Digital copies of Bid Documents are available for purchase at www.mcgillassociates.com for a fee of $50.00 per set. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Bids” link and by entering Quest Project Number 7630846. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected]

Each bid shall be accompanied with a cash deposit or certified check drawn on a bank or trust company insured by the FDIC or a Bid Bond prepared on the form of Bid Bond contained in the Bidding Documents or a Surety Company’s standard form and properly executed by a corporate surety licensed under the laws of North Carolina to execute such bonds. The amount of the bid bond shall be equal to five (5) percent of the total of the bid. The bid deposit shall be retained by the Owner if the successful bidder fails to execute the contract or fails to provide the required bonds, as stated above, within ten (10) days after the proper notice of award of the contract.

Bidders must comply with the requirements of the State of North Carolina and be appropriately licensed as a Contractor as provided in General Statutes Chapter 87.

Bidders are encouraged to only secure project bid documents as noted above. Neither the Owner nor the Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any Addenda, obtained from any source other than the Engineer and their representative plan provider, QuestCDN. Each Bidder shall be responsible for the review of all addenda for the project and shall acknowledge the addenda on the bid form.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive informalities, or to reject non-conforming, non-responsive, or conditional bids. The Owner reserves the right to award a contract to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder or bidders, taking into consideration quality, performance and time.

All questions related to this bid shall be submitted in writing to [email protected] prior to 5:00 p.m. local time on March 18, 2021 to receive consideration.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Ella Mae Nichols, late of 131 Dove Drive, Taylorsville, NC, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6801 Morrison Boulevard, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211, before the 4th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of March, 2021.

Paul M. Hattenhauer

Executor of the Estate of Ella Mae Nichols

Attorney: Paul M. Hattenhauer

Culp Elliott & Carpenter, P.L.L.C.

6801 Morrison Blvd., Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28211

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Mailon Deforest Nichols, late of 131 Dove Drive, Taylorsville, NC, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6801 Morrison Boulevard, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211, before the 4th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of March, 2021.

Paul M. Hattenhauer

Executor of the Estate of Mailon Deforest Nichols

Attorney: Paul M. Hattenhauer

Culp Elliott & Carpenter, P.L.L.C.

6801 Morrison Blvd., Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28211

Notice of Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of March, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which is located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, Taylorsville, NC County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #53 Debra Coffey, #65 John Keeler, #509 Christina Krueger, #1/78 Jennifer Menscer, #614 Crystal Morgan, #635 Jennifer Welborn.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party. Dated this 27th day of February, 2021.

A-1 Mini Storage

414 Hwy. 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-635-5555

Notice of Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of March, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which is located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #68 Sue Helms, #70 Rachel Martin, #157 Kendall Mayes, #80 Scottie Mayes, #152 Lori Murphy, #51 Michelle Stout.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party. Dated this 27th day of February, 2021.

Taylorsville Mini Storage

170 School Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-632-6145

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Billie Eavenson Gulley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of February, 2021.

JOAN GULLEY NANCE

462 Ben Eller Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvD 65

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Eldon Parr Whiteside

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Eldon Parr Whiteside

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron stake located in the centerline of Hwy 90; thence with the line of Frank Teague whose property is described in Deed Book 192, page 366, North 4° 18’ 56” East 658.11 feet to an iron rod; thence with the line of Marie Teague whose property is described in Deed Book 311, page 217, South 88° 17’ 30” East 224.22 feet to a stone; thence a new line with Mrs. Raye Wakefield whose property is described in Deed Book 168, page 82, South 14° 45’ 36” East 495.12 feet to an iron rod set in the centerline of Hwy 90; thence with the centerline of Hwy 90, South 66° 52’ 6” West 434.73 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 4.136 acres, more or less, and being a portion of that property described in Deed Book 168, page 82. Subject to the right of way for Hwy 90.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0061564, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 6398 US 64 90 Highway W

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 6, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 19, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Lois Marie Elder Jolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of February, 2021.

CHARLES HOWARD JOLLY

1496 Rocky Face Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Larry Travis Poarch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of February, 2021.

TINA POARCH DAHLEN

355 Hammer Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Dorothy Bridgeman Maynard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 10, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 10th day of February, 2021.

Ann Maynard Little Bryant

Co-Executor

459 Duck Creek Road

Washington, NC 27889

Russell Scott Maynard

Co-Executor

299 Isaac Creek Drive

Hickory, NC 28601

Amber R. Mueggenburg, Attorney

Amber R. Mueggenburg, PLLC

Post Office Box 1268

Newton, NC 28658

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of Betty Dowell Woodring, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before May 10, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 10th day of February, 2021.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the estate of Betty Dowell Woodring

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of Johnny M. Harrington, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before May 10, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 10th day of February, 2021.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the estate of Johnny M. Harrington

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Faye Kerley Carrigan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of January, 2021.

JERRY LEE CARRIGAN

3163 US Hwy. 64-90 West

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Arthur Donald Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of February, 2021.

TINA MILLSAPS SMITH

424 Forest Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Peggy Baity Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of February, 2021.

REBECCA MATTIE-ANN WIKE

1669 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Hilda Dagenhart Payne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of February, 2021.

LOUIS CLAYTON PAYNE

374 Ray Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

KAREN PAYNE MOOSE

105 2nd St. SE

P.O., Box 365

Catawba, NC 28609

