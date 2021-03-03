Town Board honors Public Works Director

By TOSHA BROWN

The Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners met for their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Town Hall. Councilman Jack Simms opened the meeting with prayer.

Former Public Works Director David Robinette was honored at the meeting for his years of service for the Town of Taylorsville. Robinette retired from his position as Public Works Director earlier this year. Robinette worked for the Town for 27 years. Mayor George Holleman, council members, and staff showed their thanks for his hard work, dedication, and, most importantly, his friendship over the years.

The Board approved to add to sixteen Panasonic laptop computers to the surplus list. These computers were previously in patrol cars before being replaced last month.

A contract for audit services for year ending June 31, 2021, with Martin Starnes and Associates in the amount of $28,000 was presented at the meeting. Mayor Holleman presented contracts from different companies for comparison. No discussion was had and the Martin Starnes contract was approved unanimously.

A Mayoral Proclamation was signed declaring the week of March 21 through March 27, 2021 Arbor Week.

The first of two public hearings was held regarding the change of salutation of Town of Taylorsville Commission to Town Council. No discussion was had. The second public hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman spoke about the outstanding level of commitment from Taylorsville Police officers. Bowman mentioned the hard work officers have put in so far this year with the handling of several high profile cases they have been involved in. Councilman Jack Simms noted the undue negativity surrounding police officers at this time and how more positivity should be shown to the officers daily.

Town Manager David Odom spoke about two upcoming projects that are in the beginning phases. Two letters of intent to fund from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was presented for the projects. One project is for a Waste Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project with an intent to fund amount of $781,500 at a maximum interest rate of 0.10%. The second is for a Collection System Improvements Project with an intent to fund amount of $400,000 at a max interest rate of 0.10%. Odom noted the Collection Systems Improvement Project is much needed due to problems in the past at Paul Payne Pump Station. This project will remove stress from the station.

The next meeting of the Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.