Additional charges filed in secret peeping probe

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, at approximately 4:00 PM, officers with Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department arrested Michael Justin Childers, W/M, age 32 of Taylorsville, at his residence. This arrest stems from an ongoing investigation beginning in December of 2020 that initiated from Wittenburg Elementary School in Alexander County.

The continued investigation has led to numerous videos being located in Childers’ possession. The videos that were discovered are not connected to Wittenburg Elementary School. The videos appear to have been taken between 2016 and 2019, while Childers was an employee of Walmart in Taylorsville, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Taylorsville Police Department charged Childers with 53 counts of Felony Secret Peeping and 9 Counts of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor. (The Indecent Liberties charges stem from the secret peeping of minor victims.) Alexander County Sheriff’s Office charged Childers with 55 counts of Felony Possession of Secret Peeping Material and 2 counts of Felony Secret Peeping. The two counts of Felony Secret Peeping that were charged by the Sheriff’s Office stemmed from a video that was taken at a residence in Alexander County.

Childers is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1.25 million dollar secured bond. He has a first appearance date is Monday, March 8, 2021, in Alexander County District Court.

This investigation is continuing by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department.

Related article: https://www.taylorsvilletimes.com/2020/12/03/custodian-charged-with-peeping-at-local-school/