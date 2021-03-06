Jettie Lee Millsaps, 99, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Jettie was born May 7, 1921, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Edward A. Millsaps, Sr. and Pearlie Elizabeth Parker Millsaps.

She was a homemaker and a charter member of Berea Baptist Church. She was one that truly enjoyed her work, canning and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Texie Millsaps Branton, Beauford Millsaps, Johnnie Millsaps, Rowena Millsaps James, Barbara Georget Millsaps Lloyd, Alta Millsaps Salter, and Lindsey Millsaps.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her siblings, Ollie Millsaps Steele Dollyhite, “Tom” Clyde Allen Millsaps and wife Josephine, Clint Millsaps and wife Margaret, Rayford Millsaps and wife Nancy, Helen Millsaps Gant and husband Max, and Edward Millsaps, Jr. and wife Gail; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Berea Baptist Church. Pastor Bruce Niemeyer and Rev. Phil Branton will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Gordon Hospice House or Berea Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Jettie Lee Millsaps.