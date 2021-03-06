Linda Gail Connolly Foster, 78, of Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation.

Linda was born on March 22, 1942, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late William Featherstone and Dolly Gregory Connolly. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, where she faithfully served the Lord as a nursery Sunday school teacher for over 45 years.

Linda was the backbone of the family and loved taking care of them. She was an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all. Linda was a mother to everyone, and all the kids would call her “mom or grandma.” She was a great cook and would make every holiday extra special. Linda will hold a special place in our hearts forever.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Connolly.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, William “Buckey” Wayne Foster of the home; children, Terry and Roxann Foster of Newton, and Greg and Michele Foster of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Adrian Foster (Summer), Matthew Foster (Jenn), Chelsie Ellis, and Logan Ellis; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Dylan, Jordan, Kirra, Addee, Cooper, and Tripp; brothers, Robert, John and Charlie “Tom” Connolly, all of Hiddenite; sisters, Lucille Bond and Kathleen Gwaltney, both of Taylorsville; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A register book and memorial folders for Mrs. Linda will be available on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Service, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., for family and friends to come and sign. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Taylorsville City Cemetery with Rev. Danny Loudermelk officiating.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

