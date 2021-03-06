Shirley (Ruth) Mills Wiles, 79, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Autumn Care in Statesville.

She was born Friday, September 5, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late Stamey Mills and Sarah Small Mills.

Ruth is survived by a son, Rickey Isenhour of Conover, and a daughter, Shirley Isenhour Bost of Statesville.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date and announced by Chapman Funeral Home.

