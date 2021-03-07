Elizabeth “Ann” Pauline Oswalt Hubbard, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

She was born Thursday, April 16, 1936, in Sunflower County, Mississippi to the late Clarence Oswalt and Ethel King Oswalt. Ann was a member of Stony Point Tabernacle Church.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” James Hubbard.

Ann is survived by a son, James Hubbard of Taylorsville; a daughter, Linda Fox and husband Dean of the home; three brothers; four sisters; two grandsons, Chris Hubbard and wife Jenny, and Jason Hubbard; and three great-grandsons, Jacob, Jaxson and Joey Hubbard.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date and announced by Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Elizabeth Oswalt Hubbard.