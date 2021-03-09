Robert Elton Greer Jr., 62, fell asleep in Christ on March 9, 2021 at the Gordon’s Hospice House in Statesville, surrounded by his wife, family, and pastor.

Robert was born on December 7, 1958, in Watauga County, to the late Robert Elton Greer Sr. and Shirley Ann Norris Greer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and an accomplished wood carver. Robert was a Christian and of the Advent Christian faith.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lisa Barnes Greer; step-son, Daniel Allen; and his sister, Elizabeth Greer Callaway.

A funeral service for Robert Greer will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Tabernacle AC Church with Reverend Bob Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Receiving of family and friends will be held prior to the funeral from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. We ask that appropriate precautions be taken during this time of COVID-19.

Evans Funeral Service is serving the family. Visit www.evansfuneralservice.com for the full obituary.