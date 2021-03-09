Taylorsville man among suspects arrested in Iredell



Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that on Friday, March 5, 2021, Narcotics investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Road Patrol Deputies, executed a search warrant at 120 Deep Water Road, Statesville.

Narcotics investigators received information about illegal drug activity was still on-going even after some of the suspects had been recently arrested and charged with Methamphetamine related crimes.

Investigators began their investigation into the suspects, along with the residence and were able to make purchases of Methamphetamine from them while at the residence on Deep Water Road.

Upon execution of the search warrant Investigators located Eugenio Mata Carbajal, Eva Mata Carbajal, and Amanda Christine Wolowitz inside the home, with an amount of Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Hallucinogenic Mushrooms along with paraphernalia related to the sale and distribution of controlled substances. The three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where they were charged as follows:

• Eugenio Mata Carbajal, age 28 of Deep Water Road, Statesville, was charged with: Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine, Three Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, and Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance. A $200,000 secured bond was issued by Magistrate M. Nethken.

• Eva Mata Carbajal, 28, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, was charged with: Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, and Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance. A $75,000 secured bond was issued by Magistrate M. Nethken.

• Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 26, of Shady Reach Lane, Charlotte, was charged with: Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, and Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance. A $75,000 secured bond was issued by Magistrate M. Nethken.

• Narcotics Investigators received the following warrant for the arrest of Webb Massey King: Felony Conspire to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine, Four Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Sch. VI Controlled Substance, and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling, or Motor Vehicle for the Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance. King, 44, of Frank Smith Mobile Home Park, Taylorsville, was later located at another residence in Statesville and taken into custody and then he was also taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He also appeared before Magistrate M. Nethken who issued a $225,000 secured bond on these charges.