************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

DAY CARE TEACHER needed, full time position. Must be 18 years old or older. High school diploma or GED required. Must have clean criminal background, $9.00 per hour. Call for an interview, 704-585-6787.