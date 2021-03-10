LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Monte Dale Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2021.

DONNA SIPE

3181 Jack Whitener Rd.

Newton, NC 28658

executrix

mar31-21p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Robert Britt Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2021.

CAROLYN DAVIS

41 Homes Development Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

mar31-21p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gaylon Blake Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of March, 2021.

EMILY LETHA ATWOOD

2024 Alspaugh Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

mar31-21p

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of RICHARD VANN HOLLOMAN, late of Alexander County, North Carolina; This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 30, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th day of March, 2021.

Denise Holloman Bilhorn, Executrix

ESTATE OF RICHARD VANN HOLLOMAN

PO Box 27

Hickory, NC 28603

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, NC 28603

(828) 328-5297

executor

mar31-21p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Ella Mae Nichols, late of 131 Dove Drive, Taylorsville, NC, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6801 Morrison Boulevard, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211, before the 4th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of March, 2021.

Paul M. Hattenhauer

Executor of the Estate of Ella Mae Nichols

Attorney: Paul M. Hattenhauer

Culp Elliott & Carpenter, P.L.L.C.

6801 Morrison Blvd., Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28211

executor

mar24-21c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Mailon Deforest Nichols, late of 131 Dove Drive, Taylorsville, NC, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6801 Morrison Boulevard, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211, before the 4th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of March, 2021.

Paul M. Hattenhauer

Executor of the Estate of Mailon Deforest Nichols

Attorney: Paul M. Hattenhauer

Culp Elliott & Carpenter, P.L.L.C.

6801 Morrison Blvd., Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28211

executor

mar24-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Billie Eavenson Gulley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of February, 2021.

JOAN GULLEY NANCE

462 Ben Eller Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar24-21p

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvD 65

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Eldon Parr Whiteside

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Eldon Parr Whiteside

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron stake located in the centerline of Hwy 90; thence with the line of Frank Teague whose property is described in Deed Book 192, page 366, North 4° 18’ 56” East 658.11 feet to an iron rod; thence with the line of Marie Teague whose property is described in Deed Book 311, page 217, South 88° 17’ 30” East 224.22 feet to a stone; thence a new line with Mrs. Raye Wakefield whose property is described in Deed Book 168, page 82, South 14° 45’ 36” East 495.12 feet to an iron rod set in the centerline of Hwy 90; thence with the centerline of Hwy 90, South 66° 52’ 6” West 434.73 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 4.136 acres, more or less, and being a portion of that property described in Deed Book 168, page 82. Subject to the right of way for Hwy 90.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0061564, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 6398 US 64 90 Highway W

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 6, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 19, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

mar10-21c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Lois Marie Elder Jolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of February, 2021.

CHARLES HOWARD JOLLY

1496 Rocky Face Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

mar17-21p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Larry Travis Poarch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of February, 2021.

TINA POARCH DAHLEN

355 Hammer Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

mar10-21p