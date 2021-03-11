James “Jim” Richard Bell, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home Thursday, March 11, 2021.

He was born Thursday, December 27, 1934, in Cleveland County, to the late Robert Marcus Bell and Pearly Mae McGinnis Bell. He retired from Broyhill Furniture as a Master Mechanic Technician.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Kenneth and Butch Bell; and a sister, Trudy Bumgarner.

Jim is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Miller Bell of the home; a daughter, Button Levan and husband David of Hiddenite; two sons, Jimmy “Deano” Bell and wife Rita, and Richard “Brother” Bell, both of Taylorsville; two brothers, Johnny Bell and wife Claudine of Statesville, and Smokey Bell and wife Joyce of Taylorsville; a sister, Judy Childers of Lincolnton; four grandchildren, Deanna Watts and husband Chad, Sarah Levan, Lucas Levan and wife Mindy, and Heather Bell Ingram and husband Chris; and eight great-grandchildren, Chanler, Triston and Dalton Watts, MaLeia and Zandon McCurdy, Kaven and Casen Levan, and Chase Ingram.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021 in the Stony Point Cemetery. Mr. Chanler Watts will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home. All Covid-19 CDC guidelines will be strictly observed.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James Richard Bell.