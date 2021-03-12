Keith Ray Brogden, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at home.

He was born Tuesday, May 22, 1951, in Boone, Iowa, to the late Guy Francis Brogden and Louise Ray Brogden.

Keith is survived by his wife, Dianna Sue March Brogden of the home; two sons, Troy Brogden and Greg Brogden, both of Texas; two step-sons, Robert Morgan of Stony Point, and Steven Morgan of Hickory; and a daughter, April Brogden of Iowa.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

