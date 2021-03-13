Roger O’Neil Walker, 69, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Roger was born July 23, 1951, in Iredell County, the son of the late Perry Walker and Mary Ellen Carrigan Walker.

He was a US Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam Era. He was a life-long truck driver and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed carp fishing and working on cars. Most of all, he loved his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Patricia Jo Ann Walker; brother, Larry Dale Walker (Teresa); step-brothers, Albert Walker and Billy Wayne Walker; and step-dad, Jessie Paul Walker.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Jennifer Rodriguez (Vernon Reid) of Huntersville; granddaughter, Ta-Hary Reid; sister, Rev. Susan Walker of Gastonia; step-sister, Judy Southers (Jerry) of Hiddenite; brother, Perry Allen Walker (Mae) of Statesville; very special grand-nephew, Ethan Bruner; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Susan Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. until Noon, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

