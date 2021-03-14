Derek Travis Mayhew, 40, of Waynesville, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Haywood County, following an automobile accident.

He was born Sunday, December 21, 1980, in Iredell County, to the late Donald Wayne Mayhew and Karen Denise Payne Moose.

Derek is survived by his mother and stepfather, Karen Payne Moose and Ray Moose of Catawba; a son, Chase Dylan Mayhew of Granite Falls; a daughter, Mariah Faith Mayhew of Ferguson; a brother, Erek Trevor Mayhew of Catawba; a sister, Amy Lamberth of Stony Point; and special friends, Julia Williams and daughter, Hailey, of the home.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Chapman Funeral Home.