Emilee “Brooke” Millsaps, 36, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Brooke was born on December 14, 1984, in Hickory, to Janet and Rodney Millsaps. Brooke enjoyed singing about Jesus, reading books, and spending time with family.

She was a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, and friend. She was affectionately referred to as “Aunt Broopie” by her niece and nephews. Brooke was loved dearly by her church family, who remembers Brooke for singing praises and worshipping in her own way.

Her life was a testament of God’s faithfulness. Brooke was a willing servant of the Lord’s; allowing her life to be used to show His mighty power and sovereignty time and time again.

Brooke was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Millsaps; aunt, Suzanne Rexrode; and maternal grandfather, Clyde Dyson.

Left to cherish her memory are mother, Janet Millsaps; brother, Matthew Millsaps and wife Stevie (Leo and Oliver); sister, Brittany Phillips and husband Seth (Tenley and Tate); maternal grandmother, Wanda Prichard and husband Clay; paternal grandparents, Bruce and Kelsie Millsaps; uncle, Jeff Dyson and wife Diane (Kyle and Kelli); aunt, Angie Derrick and husband Will (Adam, Jenna, and Alex); aunt, Ambra Spry and husband Jeff (Emma, AJ, Abby, and Joey); aunt, Joy Fox (Hannah, Chelsea, and Rachel); cousin, Wesley Rexrode and wife April (Elijah, Isaac, and Joseph); precious caregiver and friend, Jeanette Hoyle; and many other special friends and caregivers.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Cameron Dula and Rev. Stephen Dagenhart officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylor Cemetery.

Pallbearers are: Greyson Stafford, Joe Taylor, Eddie Ray Stafford, Todd Grindstaff, Joey Spry, Brandon English, Connor Taylor, and Benjamin Griffith.

Memorials can be made in Brooke’s memory to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church or Gideon’s International.

To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.