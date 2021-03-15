COVID vaccine available at Peoples Drug

Peoples Drug Store has received an allotment of 1,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and is scheduling vaccination appointments for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 18-20, 2021.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed Thursday and Friday, March 18-19, 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Drug, located at 255 NC Highway 16 South, in Taylorsville.

A large vaccination event will be held at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church is located at 644 First Avenue Drive SE, in Taylorsville.

Those interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment may call Peoples Drug, 632-2271, or Town & Country Drug, 632-2278.