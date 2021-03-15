St. Patrick’s Day “Booze It and Lose It” campaign set

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP), along with leadership from N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), University of North Carolina Health Care System (UNC), and state data experts will be kicking off the statewide ‘Booze It & Lose It’ St. Patrick’s Day, anti-drunk driving enforcement and education campaign.

It runs Wednesday, March 17, through Sunday, March 21, 2021.

This is the first major holiday since COVID-19 restrictions have eased around the country and state, so officials are urging extra precaution as many are expected to gather to drink at restaurants and bars for St. Patrick’s Day activities.

Fast facts:

• 44% of people killed in drunk driving crashes on this holiday are between the ages of 21 and 34 years old.

• Statistics show that drunk driving deaths during this holiday are generally 8% higher than the national daily rate.

• 51% of all nighttime fatalities on St. Patrick’s Day were due to drunk driving.

