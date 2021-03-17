| logout
FOR RENT
************
STORAGE SPACE
For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.
************
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.
************
1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.
************
3 BR, 1 BA MOBILE HOME, good neighborhood. References required. One year lease. $525 per month plus deposit. Call 828-244-6586.
4 Comments
Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.
We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.
when will it be updated again
All classifieds, including For Rent, are updated on Wednesday or Thursday of each week.