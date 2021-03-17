Frances Spencer Gardner, 83, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

She was born Frances Monica Spencer, in 1937, to Floyd and Eva Spencer. Fran had worked as an accountant. Fran was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Taylorsville.

Fran is survived by her four boys, Joe, Mike, Pete, and Tom; and three daughters-in-law.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Noon, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Father J. Camilo Cavdenas will officiate. Also, a memorial Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Taylorsville at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021; all are welcome.

The family requests remembrances to the Alzheimer’s Association in place of flowers.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.