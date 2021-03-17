LEGAL NOTICES

************

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

THIS ACTION BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THE POWER AND AUTHORITY contained within that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by GC Shane Riddle and Vickie Estes Riddle dated January 6, 2017 and recorded on January 6, 2017 in Book 596 at Page 233 in the Office of Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina. As a result of a default in the obligations contained within the Promissory Note and Deed of Trust and the failure to carry out and perform the stipulation and agreements contained therein, the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust made demand to have the default cured, which was not met. Therefore, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Hickory, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the heretofore referenced Deed of trust. Said sale will be a public auction to the highest bidder for cash, at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina, on March 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM Address of Property: 89 Lakemont Park Road, Hickory, NC 28601 Tax Parcel ID: 0005341 Present Record Owners: The Heirs of GC Shane Riddle and Vickie Estes Riddle The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and costs for recording the Trustee’s Deed. The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments and other encumbrances. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids, as by law required. The sale will not confirm until there have been ten (10) consecutive days with no upset bids having been filed. If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property, or if the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the bid deposit. In either event, the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Trustee. Additional notice required for Residential Real Property with Less Than Fifteen (15) Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10 days, but no more than 90 day, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. Posted: Witness: Assistant/Deputy clerk of Superior Court Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A., Substitute Trustee By: Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A. David W. Neill, Esq. NC State Bar No. 23396 205 Regency Executive Park Drive Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28217 T: 704-970-0391 20-SP-68/20-002620 A-4730156

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ellen C. Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2021.

JEAN W. CROPLEY

124 Windmeadow Way

Fayetteville, GA 30214

executrix

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Judith Ann Rao, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2021.

ROBERT GEOFFREY YOUNT, JR.

216 Hillsdale Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

The Undersigned, Bradley Scott Boyd and Karen Lynn Boyd, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of BARBARA RUTH BOYD, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, June 18, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Barbara Ruth Boyd

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

executor

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Ethel Ophelia Wellman Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of March, 2021.

VELMA PATTERSON

88 Bennett Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Katherine M. Whitener, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 17, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

Genelia W. Lefevers, Co-Executor

2338 40th Avenue Court, N.E.

Hickory, NC 28601

F. Martin Whitener, Co-Executor

1248 Blankenship Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Amber R. Mueggenburg, Attorney

Amber R. Mueggenburg, PLLC

Post Office Box 1268

Newton, NC 28658

executor

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Joyce Ann Gambill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of March, 2021.

KELLY GAMBELL CREWS

255 Cloverdale Lane

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

RUSSELL GAMBILL, JR.

3843 Sheets Gap Rd.

Millers Creek, NC 28651

executor

Notice

Central Alexander Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual meeting April 1, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Taylorsville Fire Department.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jeffrey Coleman Parsons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2021.

ASHLEY HALL

716 McAlpin Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William J. Griffin, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of March, 2021.

CHRISTA B. GRIFFIN

445 Telephone Exchange Road

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Shirley Gant McAlpin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2021.

BRYSON E. McALPIN

P.O. Box 261

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #21-2

TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 5:30pm in the Taylorsville Town Hall Council Chambers (67 Main Ave. Dr), the Taylorsville Town Council will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Conditional Use Permit.

CUP Application 21-2 is for 7.36 Acres owned by John Walser and is located on Macedonia Church Rd. at the intersection of Old Landfill Rd. The proposed development is a 56 unit multi-family apartment complex.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave, Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Monte Dale Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2021.

DONNA SIPE

3181 Jack Whitener Rd.

Newton, NC 28658

executrix

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Robert Britt Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2021.

CAROLYN DAVIS

41 Homes Development Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gaylon Blake Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of March, 2021.

EMILY LETHA ATWOOD

2024 Alspaugh Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of RICHARD VANN HOLLOMAN, late of Alexander County, North Carolina; This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 30, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th day of March, 2021.

Denise Holloman Bilhorn, Executrix

ESTATE OF RICHARD VANN HOLLOMAN

PO Box 27

Hickory, NC 28603

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, NC 28603

(828) 328-5297

executor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Ella Mae Nichols, late of 131 Dove Drive, Taylorsville, NC, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6801 Morrison Boulevard, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211, before the 4th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of March, 2021.

Paul M. Hattenhauer

Executor of the Estate of Ella Mae Nichols

Attorney: Paul M. Hattenhauer

Culp Elliott & Carpenter, P.L.L.C.

6801 Morrison Blvd., Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28211

executor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Mailon Deforest Nichols, late of 131 Dove Drive, Taylorsville, NC, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6801 Morrison Boulevard, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211, before the 4th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of March, 2021.

Paul M. Hattenhauer

Executor of the Estate of Mailon Deforest Nichols

Attorney: Paul M. Hattenhauer

Culp Elliott & Carpenter, P.L.L.C.

6801 Morrison Blvd., Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28211

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Billie Eavenson Gulley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of February, 2021.

JOAN GULLEY NANCE

462 Ben Eller Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Lois Marie Elder Jolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of May, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of February, 2021.

CHARLES HOWARD JOLLY

1496 Rocky Face Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

