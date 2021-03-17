************

TIMBER WANTED – Pine or hardwood, 10 acres or more. Select or clear cut. Shaver Wood Products, Inc. Call 704-278-9291 or email: [email protected]

************

TIMBER WANTED — Now buying timber, large & small tracts, all timber considered, hardwood or pine. Also, will clean land & lots with timber or without. TEAGUE LOGGING & LUMBER, 828-612-4205.

************

WELL KEPT HORSE – 5-6 years old that kids can ride. Call Leon at 910-619-0204.

************

SEEKING male descendants of Waitzel Avery Austin, born about 1860 in the Hickory area North Carolina. Please call John Clinard, 865-607-9191 in TN. This is an Austin family matter.