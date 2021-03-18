On March 18, 2021, at 9:40 p.m., Hayden Bentley completed his journey here on this earth to find his Joy. We have no doubt that it was a most joyous reunion.

Hayden was born September 12, 1948 to Fred and Rose Ann Bentley. He was the youngest, often referred to as “the baby,” of five siblings.

Hayden and Joy were childhood sweethearts who married on September 29, 1967. Together they built a family, a home, and successful careers.

Prior to his career in Law Enforcement, Hayden worked for Clayton Marcus. Hayden started his career in Law Enforcement in 1976 as a Road Deputy, went on to be the first official Detective, was elected to his first term as Sheriff of Alexander County in 2002, and continued as Sheriff until his retirement in 2009. It was one of the greatest honors of his life to have served the people of Alexander County.

Hayden served on many boards and committees throughout his life, taught BLET, and was a long-time member of the Ruritan Club. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and in his younger days, he and Joy served as youth leaders. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, enjoyed fishing with his buddies, wood working, and working outdoors.

By far his greatest joy was his three granddaughters, Chrisi, Anna, and Emma Joy; and two great-grandchildren, Nola and Barrett. He would happily tell you that being their Bapa was the best job he ever had. According to him, they were not spoiled … they were just “loved a lot”.

Hayden was preceded in death by his wife, Joy M. Bentley; parents, Fred and Rose Ann Bentley; father and mother-in-law, Buster and Hazel T. Moretz; sister-in-law, Peggy M. Kirby; and his beloved dog, Janie.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Melinda B. Null and husband Richard; son, Thaddeus C. Bentley and husband Brad Balentine; granddaughters, Chrisi Williams and husband Jeff, Anna Drum and husband Terry (T.A.), and Emma Joy Bentley Balentine; great-grandchildren, Nola Williams and Barrett Drum; siblings, Howard Bentley and wife Ann, Carolyn Ritchie and husband Dan, Harvey Bentley and wife Wanda, and Peggy Johnson and husband Larry; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Gary Walker; brother-in-law, Robin Moretz; a number of nieces and nephews, including great and great-great-nieces and nephews; life-long best friend and chosen brother, Randy Stafford and wife Penny; and his amazing friends and caregivers, Christine Balentine and Pauline Kuyateh.

The body will lie-in-state from Noon until 5 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Speaker Seth Chapman will officiate.

Randy Stafford, David Ward, Tony Potts, Mike Harrison, Chad Pennell, and Keith Warren will be serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please send a donation to either: Alexander County Rescue Squad, PO Box 938, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Both of these agencies have been a true blessing to our family.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

