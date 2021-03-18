Rape, Obstruction of Justice charged Mar. 17

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Josue Vargas Isaias, H/M, age 18 of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Statutory Rape of a 13-15 Year Old. These charges stem from an ongoing investigation of approximately two months by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Isaias is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond. Isaias has a first appearance date of Monday, March 22, 2021, in Alexander County District Court.

Also charged in connection with this case was Eloa Garcia Audon, H/F, age 56 of Taylorsville. Audon was charged with one count of Felony Obstruction of Justice and was placed under a $50,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, March 22, 2021, in Alexander County District Court.