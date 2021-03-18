School Board plans special meeting Mar. 29

The Alexander County Board of Education plans a special called meeting on Monday, March 29, 2021. The meeting agenda, according to the Board’s website, states the members will consider selection of a Realtor for the Sale of the Old Wittenburg School Property and a Re-Entry Date for Grades 6-12 students.

This meeting will be held in the Alexander Central Auditorium, 223 School Drive, Taylorsville. In accordance with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, the indoor gathering limit will be twenty-five (25) with social distancing. A link for viewing the meeting live will be available on the school system website prior to the meeting. The agenda for the Special Called Meeting and Work Session may be viewed at www.alexander.k12.nc.us , under the Board of Education tab.

Following these items, the Board will adjourn the meeting but will hold a Work Session on the topic of CTE Opportunities/Pathways with a presentation by Susan Gantt, Director of CTE & Secondary Education, and Gordon Palmer, Alexander Central High School Principal.