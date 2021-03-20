Ruth Marie Ham, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.

Ruth was born on January 1, 1931, in Alexander County, to the late Columbum Alexander and Emma Harrington Daniels. Ruth was employed at Lewittes Furniture and later served as a caregiver.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ruth include her sons, Mickey Daniels, Ricky Ham, Dale Ham, and David Ham; and daughters, Barbara Canipe, Peggy Forsythe, and Debbie Bentley.

Mrs. Ham’s body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Allen Fox and Rev. Keith Bowman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.

