Garland Eugene “Bugs” Whittaker, Jr., 77, of Conover, passed away at his home on Sunday evening, March 21, 2021.

Mr. Whittaker was born on May 5, 1943, in Tazewell, Virginia, to the late Garland Eugene and Ellora Trivette Whittaker.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Whittaker include his wife of 56 years, Judy “Darlene” Miller Whittaker; son, Todd Whittaker; and sisters, Margarett Lawing, Sue Bethke, and Cathryn Whittaker.

Mr. Whittaker’s body will lie-in-state at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Peggy Stout will officiate. Burial will be in the Sharon Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Statesville.

The family requests that, along with flowers, donations be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658; or Trinity Reformed at 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.