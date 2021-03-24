Richard Kirk Pennell, 70, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born August 13, 1950, in Iredell County, the son of the late John Rayford Pennell and Eria Evelyn Lackey Pennell.

He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed gardening, reading his Bible, loved to cook, and spending time with his family. He loved his church and Pastor, but most of all he loved his Lord Jesus Christ.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Richard Shannon Pennell and wife Tammy; his daughter, Misty Ann Pennell; three grandchildren, Rev. Taylor Pennell and wife Kailyn, Makenzie Pennell, and Kaelyn Martin; two great-grandchildren, Pryce and Cayde Pennell; three sisters, Alva Jean Patterson and husband Donald, Rae Ann DeCoteau, and Sue Taylor and husband David; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at White Plains Baptist Church, 2901 Hwy 90, Taylorsville. Rev. Tony Daniels, Rev. Stephen Dagenhart, Rev. Taylor Pennell, and Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers include: his son, Shannon Pennell; his grandson, Rev. Taylor Pennell; his great-grandchildren, Pryce and Cayde Pennell, Doug Kerley, Taylor Miller, Barry Waddell, and Andy Overby.

Honorary pallbearers include: Ron Roseman, Rick Brown, Shawn Brown, Dean Holsclaw, Jimmy Hubbard, Roger Adams, Steve Wike, David Taylor, Paul Stikeleather, Rocky Chapman, Carl Kissinger, Guy Kerley, and Jeffrey Carrigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting, C/O Kevin Payne, 2570 Goble Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Richard Kirk Pennell.