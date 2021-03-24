Two sentenced in Superior Court

ALEXANDER COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT PLEAS FOR MARCH 23, 2021

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman announced the following two cases were adjudicated in Alexander County Superior Court this week:

Roger Lee Dyson, Jr., 49, was given an active prison term by the Honorable Daniel A. Kuehnert, Superior Court Judge, after he entered a guilty plea to one count of Felony Statutory Rape. This offense stems from charges filed in 2019. Dyson was sentenced to 166-260 months in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. The case was investigated by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Scott Cranford prosecuted the matter for the State.

Gene Lee Greer, Jr., 38, was given an active prison term by the Honorable Daniel A. Kuehnert, Superior Court Judge, after he entered guilty pleas to the following charges: two counts Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance. These offenses stem from charges filed from 2017-2019. Greer was sentenced to 120-216 months in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. The case was investigated by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Scott Cranford prosecuted the matter for the State.